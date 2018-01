PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,300 people are without power in Van Buren County Monday morning.

The outage is affecting 3,364 customers north of Paw Paw, according to the Indiana Michigan Power outage map.

The power company expects services to be back on by 9 a.m. Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Indiana Michigan Power outage map

