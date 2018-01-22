GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Lots of us are kids at heart, of course, most of us are forced to work but we love to play and learn too! We saw a lot of play, fun, and meaningful interaction taking place among older adults and preschoolers recently, when we ventured into a classroom housed inside a local senior living community, Vista Springs Riverside Gardens. It’s an intergenerational learning program where everyone benefits!

**CLICK ON THE VIDEO PLAYER TO LEARN MORE

If you’re interested in scheduling a tour at Vista Springs Riverside Gardens to see it yourself, give them a call!

Vista Springs Riverside Gardens

2420 Coit NE

Grand Rapids

(616) 773-2225

Vista Springs also has properties in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Holland.

