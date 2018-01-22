Apparent murder-suicide in Covert Twp.

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Covert Township police are investigating after a man apparently killed his wife and then himself last week.

It happened in the 72000 block of County Road 376, near 72nd Street, north of Watervliet. Covert Township Police Chief Jay Allen confirmed his officers were called there around 2 p.m. Thursday on a report of a suicidal person.

When they arrived, they found Edward Gorenz and his wife Terese Gorenz, both 60, dead of gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the case to try to determine a motive.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

