‘Beautiful U’ urges girls to find their strength

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOTV4Women’s Maranda brought together dozens of middle school girls from around Kent County for a day of empowerment.

The Maranda “Beautiful U” event, held Monday at Ferris State University in downtown Grand Rapids, is all about lifting girls up.

The early teen years can be a confusing time for girls.

“I have a lot of friends that put themselves down. I tell them to keep their head up and don’t listen to what other people say. You’ll always have a true friend by your side,” 13-year-old Amaya, an eighth-grader at Kentwood’s Pinewood Middle School, said.

Good advice like that is at the center of “Beautiful U” as girls were encouraged to lift each other up as they continue to grow. Dozens of seventh- and eighth-graders gathered to hear, see and experience a heaping helping of self-confidence and love. Style and grooming tips, fashion and future career planning were also covered.

The girls were also reminded that life doesn’t always come easily: Most things that are worth it and will take a little and sometimes a lot of work.

“I was once a young girl who had poor self-esteem despite people telling me, ‘You’re beautiful, you’re talented,’ all these other things. I still felt like I wasn’t,” spoken word poet Kai Love said. “It took work to get me to the point where I can speak in front of people and do the things that I love. Poetry, singing, writing songs.”

Love, of Chicago, shared her experience with the girls, urging them to find that something that makes them shine.

“It may be poetry, it may be singing, sports, it may be some other career choice, it may be spirituality. There is something within all of us that is going to strike this balance and inspiration that’s going to shoot and propel people into positive life,” Love said.

