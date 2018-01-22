Deputies seek shoplifting suspect in Mecosta Co.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stolen items from a store in Mecosta County.

It happened Saturday at the Menards, located at 14777 215th Avenue in Big Rapids. Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Monday.

It’s unclear how much merchandise the suspect stole from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department at 231.592.0150 or by email at tips@co.mecosta.mi.us.

