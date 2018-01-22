2nd person killed in Kzoo Co. crash; deputies seek tips

Related Coverage 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say another person has died in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Kalamazoo County Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies have identified the two people who were killed in the crash in Comstock Township as 87-year-old Harold Sydney Cupery and 86-year-old Verna Jean Cupery of Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and E. Main Street. Details surrounding what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

On Friday, authorities said one person had died and another was in critical condition. It’s unclear when the second person died.

The crash remains under investigation. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

