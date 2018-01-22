Fog blamed for deadly crash in St. Joseph County

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fog is being blamed for a crash that killed a St. Joseph County man.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Summit Road near Pleasant Road in Leonidas Township, southeast of Schoolcraft.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was heading north on Summit Road and didn’t see a stop sign at the intersection because of the fog. The car kept going, hitting a Jeep, which then crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Jeep, 60-year-old Mark Russell of Mendon, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with minor injuries.

Deputies say the driver is a 27-year-old man from Indiana.

The crash remains under investigation; authorities say charges are still possible against the at-fault driver.

