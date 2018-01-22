Ford Airport soars to another travel record

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is celebrating a fifth straight record-setting year, when it comes to passenger numbers in 2017.

“(We’re) really happy that we were able to give the community some of the amenities it certainly deserved (to) make their travel a little bit more efficient. (We’re) happy that we could support the community with the growth that is going on here,” said airport CEO Jim Gill.

The record-setting streak started back in 2013 when Ford Airport saw approximately 2.2 million passengers pass through its doors and gates. In 2017, the airport welcomed 2,811,622 passengers, a 5.95 percent increase over 2016.

Gill says the airport is bucking a trend.

“Small hubs have sort of taken a hit over the last number of years due to airline consolidation, pilot shortages and things of that nature. We’re really fortunate as a community to see that growth, and it’s very reflective of what is going on in the community,” Gill said.

This year is also expected to be a busy year for the airport, as phase two of the gateway transformation begins. The work includes renovating the front of the airport with new check-in desks, baggage claim and flooring.

“Most importantly, we well be taking those CTX machines, the TSA equipment, out of the lobby, so folks don’t have to take their bags from the ticket counter over to a screening machine — they can check their bag at the counter and walk straight to their gate without that hassle,” explained Gill.

Gill says the airport is always working to recruit new airlines to West Michigan, as well as working with the current ones to add new routes and destinations. Strong numbers like the ones the airport experienced in 2017 help that effort.

“It takes a great team of folks to make that happen — not only here at the airport, but our business partners (and) our travel partners. And we’re just really happy that we could do it and we want to continue to deliver great things to the West Michigan community,” Gill said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

