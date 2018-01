GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 Lake Michigan Credit Union customers’ debit cards were compromised over the weekend.

New debit cards are being issued to the between 100 and 150 customers affected by the fraud.

The credit union told 24 Hour News 8 it happened in West Michigan, but was not specific about where. The credit union also didn’t provide any information about the nature of the fraud.

LMCU said it cannot release more details because of customer privacy laws.

