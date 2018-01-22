GRFD stresses importance of working smoke alarms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters are reminding residents of the importance of working smoke alarms after responding to multiple fires over the weekend.

“We are in the middle of the heating season and everyone needs to recognize that working smoke detectors are critical to surviving a fire emergency,” Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman said in a statement Monday.

If you don’t have a working smoke detectors in your home, firefighters urge Grand Rapids residents to call the city’s 311 line to participate in the free Residential Safety Program.

The program offers free in-home fire safety assessments and smoke alarm upgrades and installations.

As of July 2017, over 7,200 residents have invited Grand Rapids firefighters into their homes for a safety checkup, and over 44,000 smoke detectors have been installed.

