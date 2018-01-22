Illness shuts down Schoolcraft Elementary

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft Elementary School will be closed Tuesday because so many students have called in sick.

Schoolcraft Superintendent Rusty Stitt said 22 percent of students at the elementary school are out with some sort of illness. District policy is to close a school once 20 percent of students call in sick.

Stitt said he doesn’t know if all of the children have the flu or some other illness.

East Martin Christian Elementary School, which is northeast of the village of Martin in Allegan County, will also be closed Tuesday due to illness.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan school closings

Schoolcraft’s middle school and high school are open Tuesday.

Davenport University recently closed its main Grand Rapids campus for four days after about 100 students became sick in a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

