It’s a new year – start transforming the new you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your life isn’t a one size fits all situation, so why should your diet be one? That’s the Philosophy at My Pure Health Solutions. Here to tell us more was Dr. Mark McCullough.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Every person loses weight differently. My Pure Health Solutions customized program successfully helps clients lose the stubborn weight, with real food – not prepackaged or shakes.

The program is known to helps with fatigue, poor blood sugar, mood swings, hormonal imbalances, and much more.

eightWest Special | My Pure Health Solutions | Get Body Composition Analysis (BCA) & Consultation for $27 – Normally $99

Grand Rapids: 616-426-3910

Battle Creek: 269-964-4044

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

