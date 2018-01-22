Michigan officials work to prevent wrong-way driving

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan police and the state Department of Transportation are working to stop wrong-way drivers.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the Transportation Department has been installing better signs, new lane guides and modifying exit ramps. Officials are concentrating efforts in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Josh Carey is the department’s traffic safety engineer for the metro-Detroit region. He says the department is focusing on exit ramps that are prone to wrong-way drivers.

Michigan state police say that there are only about four to six confirmed cases of wrong-way drivers each month. Police say that while few of those end in crashes, those that do are typically fatal.

AAA Michigan traffic safety specialist Gary Bubar says eight motorists died in wrong-way driving crashes in the state from 2011 through 2016.

——

Information from: Detroit Free Press

