MSP: Car hit by bullet on I-96 near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was shot while on I-96 near Grand Rapids Monday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Township.

Investigators believe a single bullet struck the driver’s door as the vehicle was heading eastbound on I-96, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The driver was not injured, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

