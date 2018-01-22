PD: Meds fell off stolen truck stopped in Allegan County

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are asking for the public’s help in recovering packages of prescription drugs that fell off a stolen truck.

Officers say they were called to the Meijer store on Alpine Avenue NW in Walker around 7:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a stolen 2013 yellow Penske rental truck.

Police determined the vehicle contained prescription medications that were supposed to be delivered to pharmacies.

Investigators tracked the stolen vehicle to Allegan County, were the driver was stopped and arrested. However, investigators say some of the prescription drug totes fell from an open rear door of the truck as it made its way to Allegan County.

Anyone who finds the prescription drugs or other property related to the case is urged to contact Walker police at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

