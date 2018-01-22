Photos: Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest 2018

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

24 Hour News 8's Emily Linnert and her family stand next to the Calder Cup at the Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Griffins Great Skate Winter Fest is an opportunity to skate with Griffin players, bid on auction items and take your picture with the Calder Cup all to benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)