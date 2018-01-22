Police seek 2 suspects in South Haven robbery

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in South Haven Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Broadway and Superior streets.

The first suspect is described as a man around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall with a stocky build and big nose. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. He was armed with a two-tone semiautomatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a man around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall with a stocky build. He is believed to be in his early-30s. He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man mask, dark colored jeans and a black jacket with a white hood. He was armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at 269.637.5151.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

