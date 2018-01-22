Smell alerts BC workers to Kzoo River sludge spill

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek says an “atypical smell” alerted workers to a sludge spill that reached the Kalamazoo River.

Battle Creek officials say the overflow happened around 12:05 a.m. Monday, but wasn’t discovered until 6:20 a.m., when staff arrived for work at the wastewater treatment plant on West River Road.

Employees determined 26,600 gallons of partially treated sludge and raw sludge moved from a storage tank into an overflow line connected to a sewer line, which dumps into the river’s north branch.

The city said the plant is staffed overnight, but there is no alarm on the 650,000 gallon holding tank to alert workers when there’s an overflow situation.

City officials say recent rains and the fact that the plant doesn’t process sludge on the weekends while the landfill is closed played roles in the spill.

The city says its wastewater staff have notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Calhoun County Public Health Department of the spill. However, Battle Creek officials say it doesn’t pose a public danger because drinking water is not affected, and the colder season likely will keep people from swimming and fishing downstream.

