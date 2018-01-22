Suspect imprisoned for other crimes after 2013 murder





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was free on bond for other felony charges when he allegedly shot and killed a former Grand Rapids Christian football star in 2013, court officials said at his arraignment proceedings Monday.

Cameron Wright, 26, was charged with four felonies, including open murder, in the shooting death of 21-year-old Andre Davis.

“I would just like to say my son is innocent until proven guilty,” Wright’s mother told 24 Hour News 8 after her son’s arraignment Monday. “And I would appreciate it if everyone treated it as such.”

The shooting happened Aug. 25, 2013 along Division Avenue near Sycamore Street SE in Grand Rapids. Davis was in a friend’s car on his way home from a party when he was fatally shot in the head. Police say he was not the intended target.

“It’s been hard, still,” Davis’ sister, Danielle Davis, said Sunday after learning of the arrest in the case. “Every day, it’s like the first day.”

Wright is no stranger to the police in the Grand Rapids area. Online Michigan Department of Corrections records also show a conviction for a 2011 drug case.

And on Sept. 11, 2014, he drove off during a traffic stop, leading Kent County deputies on a chase before jumping out of his car while it was still moving. He took off on foot, but was found soon after and arrested.

It turned out that was the very day he was supposed to be sentenced on drugs and weapons charges stemming from an Aug. 11, 2013 incident.

Wright was eventually sentenced to prison for those 2013 charges and fleeing police in the September 2014 incident. He was paroled just this past December.

Then, Friday, police arrested him for Davis’ murder during a traffic stop on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. Investigators have declined to say what evidence finally prompted the murder charge. Davis’ family said they haven’t been told what led to the break in the case.

If convicted, Wright faces up to life in prison. At his arraignment Monday, he was denied bond. He is due back in court later this month.

