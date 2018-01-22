Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek Monday morning.

It happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. near the intersection of E. Burnham Street and Riverside Drive, according to Calhoun County dispatchers.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that the shooting happened when the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team tried to make an arrest in the area. The Battle Creek Police Department is a member of that team, and the police department says one of its officers was involved in the shooting.

Battle Creek police say the case is active, but the condition of the suspect is unclear at this time.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com throughout day for updates.

