A night of fun for grownups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Normally when we talk to our friends from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, we’re talking about the latest exhibits and play opportunities for kids! But today, we’re learning about an event that’s just for adults. Maggie Lancaster and Dominic from New Holland Brewing Company joined eightWest to talk about their Grown Up Play Date.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Grown Up Play Date

Friday, February 9

Food, drinks, games and fun!

Including shrinky-dinks, painting and life-sized Candy Land.

Doors open at 6:30pm

Tickets: $35 per person

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

