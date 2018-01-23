A night of fun for grownups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Normally when we talk to our friends from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, we’re talking about the latest exhibits and play opportunities for kids! But today, we’re learning about an event that’s just for adults. Maggie Lancaster and Dominic from New Holland Brewing Company joined eightWest to talk about their Grown Up Play Date.
Grown Up Play Date
- Friday, February 9
- Food, drinks, games and fun!
- Including shrinky-dinks, painting and life-sized Candy Land.
- Doors open at 6:30pm
- Tickets: $35 per person