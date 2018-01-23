Authorities searching for missing Kent Co. man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kent County man.

Joseph David Carter, 35, was last heard from by family Sunday afternoon. Carter is described by a white man standing 5-foot-11, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green or brown winter hat, green hooded jacket, dark pants and boots.

His vehicle was located in Lamoreaux Park in Plainfield Township, where authorities said a note making suicidal statements was found, but it didn’t without threaten to harm others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

