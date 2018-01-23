BC college agrees to resolve free speech lawsuit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan college says it has reached an agreement to resolve a federal lawsuit filed by three people arrested while distributing copies of the U.S. Constitution outside a campus building.

Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek says Tuesday that it has agreed to a financial settlement. Monetary figures were not released.

The plaintiffs said they were arrested in 2016 while talking to students. The prosecutor dropped the case.

Their lawsuit accused the school of violating free speech rights and other protections. A group called Young Americans for Liberty also was a plaintiff.

The school says they were arrested for trespassing and attempting to recruit students for Young Americans for Liberty.

The school says the policy at that time required prior approval of such solicitation by the Office of Student Life.

