Borgess Medical Center starting $35M expansion project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan medical facility is receiving a $35 million expansion.

Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo is using the multimillion-dollar project to add another floor to the Stryker Center, which will add 32,000 square feet to the surgical suites at the facility.

A company release said the addition will allow for larger operating rooms to provide space for current and future technologies, two new operating rooms in the birthing center floor and two elevators for patients and staff.

The new surgical floor will be connected to the patient units by a new bridge.

It is expected to be completed by 2020.

