Death of man in GR deemed homicide; victim ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are now investigating a shooting death in Grand Rapids Friday as a homicide.

Detectives say 26-year-old Curtis D. Swift Jr. of Grand Rapids was shot to death at a home on the corner of Straight Avenue and Chatham Street NW on the city’s northwest side Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a suspect description as of Tuesday morning.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400, private message on Facebook or contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

