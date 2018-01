GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hearing loss can happen gradually over time, but sometimes people put off getting help, because they’re uncertain about how a hearing screening or hearing aid may work. Today we’re talking with the experts at McDonald Hearing Services to answer some of our big questions.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

McDonald Hearing Services

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit