GRPD: 1 seriously wounded in shooting





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person was shot in the city’s West Side Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Second Street NW near Garfield Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 the victim’s wounds are serious. A lieutenant did not provide any details about the identity of the person shot.

No one was arrested as of late Tuesday night and GRPD was searching for a suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

