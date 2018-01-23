Mag 8.2 quake hits near Alaska; tsunami warning issued

[faebook_send_button]

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska’s Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

NWS issues estimated tsunami travel times after magnitude 8.2 earthquake south of Anchorage, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/VguhEWIVGf — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2018

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

