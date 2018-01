GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 87-year-old man remained in critical condition Tuesday, the day after he was hit by a vehicle on a Grand Rapids street.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Leonard Street NW, near Hamilton Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said James Capena of East Grand Rapids was crossing the road when he was hit by a westbound sedan.

The driver of the sedan wasn’t hurt.

GRPD is still investigating the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit