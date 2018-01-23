Man implying weapon robs Comstock Twp. auto shop

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities are looking for the man who robbed a Comstock Township business Tuesday.

The robbery happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Monro Muffler and Brake Service on S. Sprinkle Road, just north of E ML Avenue.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a man with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt pulled tight around his face demanded cash. He implied he had a weapon, but didn’t show one.

He left on foot; a K-9 was not able to track him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

