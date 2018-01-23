MDOT: Damaged US-131 overpass hit again

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after the 100th Street overpass was damaged in a crash, it was struck by a truck northbound driving on US-131.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard confirms to 24 Hour News 8 that a truck hauling a mobile home struck the overpass in Byron Township Monday afternoon. The driver didn’t stop and was pulled over a short time later near College Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The crash didn’t cause any additional damage, according to Richard.

The bridge will be closed for at least six months after it was damaged on Jan. 12. Authorities said two semi-trucks carrying an oversized container hit the bridge over US-131. Two beams, part of the deck and bridge railing were damaged, MDOT said.

Richard said MDOT, Byron Township and Kent County Road Commission are meeting Wednesday to discuss the cost, which will likely exceed more than $10 million.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

The overpass closure means southbound US-131 drivers who take the 100th Street exit and those heading east on 100th Street before the overpass must take Clyde Park Avenue either north to 84th Street or south to 142nd Avenue as a detour. Drivers to the east of the overpass should take Division Avenue north to 84th Street or south to 142nd Avenue as an alternate route.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

