Trustee: More at MSU than ‘this Nassar thing’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — During a radio interview Monday, Michigan State University Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Joel Ferguson said, “there’s so many more things going at the university than just this Nassar thing.”

He was referring to Larry Nassar, a former MSU sports doctor who admitted to sexually assaulting his patients under the guise of providing medical care. More than 150 girls, women and supports have spoken during his sentencing hearing in Lansing this and last week.

When asked if he could see the NCAA getting involved with MSU’s handling of complaints against Nassar, Ferguson laughed.

“This is not Penn State. They were dealing with their football program… I do not see… They’re smart enough to know they’re not confident to walk in here on this,” Ferguson went on to say.

He called in to Lansing’s Staudt on Sports radio show on The Game 730 AM WVFN Monday morning.

Host Tim Staudt questioned Ferguson on the independent investigation Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will conduct. Ferguson said if Schuette finds MSU did nothing wrong it will clear the university, but if he finds people to be complicit with Nassar’s abuse, the board will take action.

“Whatever they say, we’ll live with that, but we certainly aren’t going to do anything before the thing,” he went on to explain. “…This weekend we had so many of our major donors and so many of our major alumni sending communications to us in support of the president and supporting what we’re trying to do.”

Ferguson said he believes top brass at MSU did nothing wrong.

“Our senior people were not complicit in what this pervert did,” he said.

Staudt asked Ferguson on the trustees releasing a statement last week showing their continued support for Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon.

“The meeting we had the other day was five hours and talking about Lou Anna was 10 minutes. We had so many other things we were going over,” Ferguson said.

Staudt also asked if it’s possible Simon would ultimately step down despite the board’s public support.

“That will not happen. Period,” Ferguson replied. “She’s a fighter and her overall- What she’s done for the university, she’s not going to get ran out of there by what somebody else did.”

Ferguson cited positive impacts Simon has had on the university as why she should maintain her position.

“When you go to a basketball game you walk in that, the new Breslin and the person who hustled- the person to get money was Lou Anna Simon,” Ferguson said, adding she’s a reason why enrollment is so high and he has letters on his desk from parents asking for his help in getting their child admitted.

There was a strong public reaction to Ferguson’s statements, with the “this Nassar thing” part seeming to resonate.

“That sounds to our clients kind of indifferent about their situation,” Grand Rapids attorney Stephen Drew, who is representing some of the victims, told 24 Hour News 8. “‘This Nassar thing?’ It’s more than a thing, sir. It’s more than a thing.”

Many criticized Ferguson’s remarks as tone deaf and another public relations misstep on MSU’s part.

“I understand that there’s business and things that need to happen. However, are you watching what’s going on here? This was happening under Michigan State’s roof,” Rockford native and MSU alum Jennifer Rood Bedford said. “What’s happening here is horrific and you can’t shrug it off. It’s not business as usual.”

Last week, MSU’s student newspaper and student body government both called for Simon’s resignation. The Rock on MSU’s campus was also painted over and read “Time’s Up. Change Lou Anna” as of last Friday night.

“I think students feel as if this institution has been very disconnected and really put the student voice second,” student government president Lorenzo Santavicca told 24 Hour News 8 last week.

A student protest is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at The Rock on MSU campus to demand President Simon’s resignation. According to a press release from Santavicca, “Students for the resignation of Lou Anna K. Simon” is being organized by students in collaboration with MSU College Democrats.

–24 Hour News 8’s Leon Hendrix contributed to this report.

