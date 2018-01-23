Shed those unwanted pounds without surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Our desire to feel good about ourselves and be attractive never takes a break. We may have put our swimsuits away for the winter, but spring and summer will be here before we know it.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers has a few different ways to help you get in shape this fall and ready for the holiday season. Mesotherapy is an alternative to liposuction. It’s non-surgical injections made up of amino acids and vitamins. It can reduce cellulite, fat, and stretch marks. Some target areas include the thighs, waist, abdomen, hips, chin, buttocks, and bra area. HCG injections can help you lose up to one pound per day when combined with a strict diet.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers is offering a special to eightWest viewers. You can get 50% off Mesotherapy or an HCG package for $500.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers is located at 3425 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. in Grand Rapids and at 750 Trade Centre Way in Kalamazoo.

Call 616-446-5111 or go online to their website – www.removefat.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

