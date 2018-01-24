5 homicides in Grand Rapids so far this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A deadly shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side Tuesday marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

The homicides span over two weeks, with most of the cases still being unsolved. Police have not released information to indicate any of the cases are connected.

The most recent homicide of 2018 happened on Tuesday, Jan. 23 outside a home in the 1100 block of Second Street NW near Garfield Avenue. Police found a man, who has not yet been identified, with multiple gunshot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Investigators have not yet released a suspect description.

Then on Friday, Jan. 19 detectives say 26-year-old Curtis D. Swift Jr. was shot to death at a home on the city’s northwest side. Investigators have not released a suspect description as of Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids police are seeking tips that may aid in the investigation of a double homicide of a woman and her 2-year-old grandson on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Germaine Brown, 46, and King Talbert were found with gunshots wounds at her home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE on the city’s southeast side. Investigators have not yet released a suspect description.

The first homicide case of the year is working its way through the court system. Alicia Michele Wright, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Marcus Terrell Scott. Investigators say the two were dating and the stabbing happened on Jan. 10 during an argument at a home on Hovey Street near John Ball Zoo.

In 2017, the murder rate in Grand Rapids was highest it has been in four years. A year-by-year look shows the murder rate in Grand Rapids has risen slowly since 2014, when it was at a 50-year low.

Anyone with information about any of the open homicide cases is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400, private message on Facebook or contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

