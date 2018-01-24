“be nice.” leaders talk about move to new HQ

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan recently moved to a new office in downtown Grand Rapids.

The move includes a street front office with an open store front five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Mental Health Foundation is raising awareness and discussions about mental health through its campaign “be nice.”

The leaders of the organization believe this move will provide more accessibility and visibility for the foundation.

Watch the video above to see an in-depth interview with the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and board chair Jim Ayres.

The organization works with 150 schools in the West Michigan, teaching its “be nice.” curriculum and encouraging people to talk about mental health issues, including suicide, and encouraging students to reach out to others who may be struggling with a mental health issue.

“be nice.” is an actual tool you can use to help others.

”N” stands for notice. Notice what is right and what is good about someone. Notice if something is different about the way a person is thinking, acting or feeling.

“I” stands for Invite. Invite yourself to start a conversation. Inviting involves taking a risk and reaching out.

“C” stands for Challenge. Challenge the stigma of mental health as something you don’t talk about or need to get help for.

“E” stands for Empower. Empower yourself to have an affect on how someone thinks, acts or feels.

Learn more about be nice. by watching videos that discuss be nice. in more detail.

You can take the pledge here.

Be nice. is supported by great community partners including Elhart Automotive, Forest View Hospital, West Michigan Community Bank and St. Julian Winery.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

