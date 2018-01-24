Child abuse claim led to ICE arrest of Kzoo doctor





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A child abuse investigation from last year drew immigration officials’ attention to a Kalamazoo doctor who now faces deportation.

Forty-three-year-old Dr. Lukasz Niec, who came to the U.S. from Poland as a child about 40 years ago, was arrested by federal agents Jan. 16 for administrative immigration violations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed to Target 8 Wednesday that they are aware of the child abuse investigation out of Van Buren County and that it was the “reason for the arrest.”

Niec was accused of biting his 5-year-old daughter in July 2017. The alleged incident is detailed in family court records from the custody battle between Niec and an ex who is the mother of one of his children.

The daughter returned from a visit with Niec with a bruise on her shoulder. Michigan State Police testified she told an employee at a doctor’s office that her father had bitten her. Niec and his current wife told the court that never happened and the bruise could not be confirmed as a bite mark.

Niec’s parenting time was suspended while the allegation was investigated by Children’s Protective Services, but reinstated when the case never made it to criminal court.

Niec’s attorney told Target 8 the allegation was “fabricated” to gain an advantage in the custody battle. Niec’s family has described the child’s mother as malicious and relentless.

ICE said Tuesday Niec was on their radar because of 18 interactions with local police, most of them driving-related, including operating while impaired. It was two relatively minor convictions from his teenage years that make him eligible for deportation now. ICE confirmed Wednesday that the trigger for his arrest was the allegation of child abuse.

Niece, a much-loved physician at Bronson Methodist Hospital, is being held at the Calhoun County Jail while he awaits a hearing in immigration court.

