Larry Nassar expected to be sentenced today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — After six full days of victim impact statements, the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients, is expected to conclude today.

About 155 girls, women and supporters faced Nassar in court over the course of those six days. The final three, two of whom are from Kalamazoo, are expected to speak today.

It was an unprecedented number of victim impact statements as Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina committed to hearing from any victims who wanted to speak.

Nassar himself will have an opportunity to address the court before Aquilina hands down his sentence.

Nassar was a well-regarded sports doctor for some two decades. Scores of girls and women — including area student athletes and U.S. Olympians — say he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of those who addressed the court have blamed Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics for not doing enough to stop Nassar from hurting girls, saying complaints were ignored or not properly investigated. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that NCAA was investigating the way the university handled the situation.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting several girls, all but one of them a gymnast, at his home, his office at MSU and an area gymnastics club. He also pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, for which he has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

