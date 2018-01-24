Former EGR Public Safety Clerk sentenced

Related Coverage Records: EGR Public Safety clerk pocketed ticket money

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former East Grand Rapids Public Safety clerk charged with embezzling money last July has been sentenced.

Wyoming resident Regina White, 45, was sentenced to pay fines and court costs of $925 and avoided jail time as long as the fines are paid. If White doesn’t pay, she will go to Kent County Jail for four months.

She was charged with embezzlement by a public official after pocketing money from parking tickets. Court records alleged she stole $175 in cash and $55 in checks over a three-year period from April 2014 to February 2017.

White was fired after being charged.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

