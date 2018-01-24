GRPD seeking man involved in armed robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are seeking public assistance in locating a person involved in two armed robberies on the city’s northwest side last week.

Police said it is believed the man committed armed robberies at a Little Caesars located at 1245 Leonard St. NW and West Side Trading Post at 913 Bridge St. NW.

After the incident at Little Caesars, police said the robber didn’t show any weapons and there were no injuries. They described the suspect as a white male with facial hair wearing a green jacket with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

