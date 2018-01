ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan police say a woman who walked away from an adult foster care facility Wednesday has been found.

Tamra Losey, 45, left an Allegan adult foster care around 11 a.m. Wednesday. She had made comments in recent weeks about wanting to hitchhike to the Lansing area.

Police said shortly after 10:30 p.m. that she had been found.

