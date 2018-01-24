Photos: Larry Nassar sex assault sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care is getting more time in prison.
After more than six days of listening to victim impact statements, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for child pornography. She also ordered restitution based on what the attorneys decide.
“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she said.
>>Photos: Larry Nassar sentenced for sex assaults
Larry Nassar sentenced for sex assaults
Larry Nassar sentenced for sex assaults x
Latest Galleries
-
Kevin Bluhm release protest
-
Studio Project renderings
-
Studio Project renderings
-
201 Market Ave. proposal
-
Deadly Amtrak train derailment
-
Pearl Harbor attack
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017