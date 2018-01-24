Photos: Larry Nassar sex assault sentencing

Victims react and hug Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis after Larry Nassar was sentenced by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to 40 to 175 years in prison, during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care is getting more time in prison.

After more than six days of listening to victim impact statements, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for child pornography. She also ordered restitution based on what the attorneys decide.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she said.

