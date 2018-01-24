Photos: Larry Nassar sex assault sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care is getting more time in prison.

After more than six days of listening to victim impact statements, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for child pornography. She also ordered restitution based on what the attorneys decide.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she said.

>>Photos: Larry Nassar sentenced for sex assaults



Larry Nassar sentenced for sex assaults View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dr. Larry Nassar is escorted into court during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Gymnast Kaylee Lorencz gives her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, left, is hugged by Kaylee Lorencz after giving her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Dr. Larry Nassar listens as a victim gives her impact statement during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Judge Rosemarie Aquilina explains sentencing guidelines to Larry Nassar during the seventh day of Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Larry Nassar listens to his sentence after days of listening to survivor accounts. (Jan. 24, 2018) Larry Nassar walks to the podium with attorneys Matt Newburg, left, and, Shannon Smith during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Victims react and hug Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis after Larry Nassar was sentenced by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to 40 to 175 years in prison, during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety Chief and Director Jim Dunlap, right, comforts Kyle Stephens after a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Victims react and hug Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis after Larry Nassar was sentenced by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to 40 to 175 years in prison, during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Larry Nassar is led away after his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Sexual assault survivors gather to respond to the sentencing of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. (Jan. 24, 2018) Sexual assault survivors gather to respond to the sentencing of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. (Jan. 24, 2018)

