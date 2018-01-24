Plastic bins at Holland factory catch fire

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters doused a commercial fire in Holland Wednesday evening.

The fire was at L&W Engineering along E. 32nd Street, east of 54th Street. Ottawa County Dispatch said several plastic bins caught fire.

The Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Service posted on Twitter that no one was injured. The agency included a photo showing damage to an outside wall.

Holland Fire units remain on scene of a significant fire at L&W Engineering. Fire has been extinguished. No injuries to occupants or responders. pic.twitter.com/TH4y2BIB48 — HDPS Fire Services (@HdpsFire) January 25, 2018

L&W’s website says it’s an automotive supplier specializing in metal stamping, welded assemblies and hot stampings.

