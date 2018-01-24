MSP: Trooper shot in Branch County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A state trooper was shot in Branch County Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

State police confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. south of Union City in northwestern Branch County.

WTVB, a radio station in Coldwater, is reporting the trooper was taken to a hospital in Coldwater. The condition of the trooper is not known at this time.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released, but the radio station reports that authorities are currently searching for a suspect.

Schools in the Union City Area School District were placed on lock down, but school officials say it has since been lifted.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

