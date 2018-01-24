Report: MSU President Lou Anna Simon resigning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Under increasing criticism for the way Michigan State University handled complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar and questions about her ability to continue to lead the university, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected to step down, the Detroit Free Press is reporting.

The Detroit Free Press cited multiple sources in saying Simon would resign Thursday.

The State News, MSU’s student newspaper, first reported the expected resignation, saying it would come before the end of the week at the insistence of the university’s Board of Trustees. An unnamed “knowledgeable” source suggested to The State News that the only reason it has taken this long is that the board didn’t yet have an interim president lined up.

The Free Press’ sources said it’s still not known who will take the interim job or for how long.

There have been a slew of calls for Simon’s resignation, including from Nassar’s victims, the MSU student body and The State News, the Michigan House of Representatives, and Michigan’s two U.S. senators.

Though the Board of Trustees last week stated Simon still had their support, two trustees broke with that in following days. Trustee Mitch Lyons said Saturday Simon should go and Trustee Dianne Byrum echoed that Wednesday.

Scores of girls and women say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of providing medical treatment. He was sentenced Wednesday to between 40 and 175 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual assault. That’s on top of the 60-year sentence he already received for federal child pornography charges.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told the 54-year-old when handing down the sentence.

His sentencing hearing lasted an unheard-of seven days, with 156 girls, women and supporters addressing the court. They called Nassar twisted, manipulative, “sick and evil,” and a monster.

“Why would you hurt so many innocent girls?” 16-year-old Grand Ledge High School gymnast Arianna Guerrero, who said Nassar started abusing her at age 12, demanded of him in court. “Why should we forgive you? Why should God forgive you?”

Those who spoke in court also blamed MSU for not doing enough to stop the abuse. One of them, Amanda Thomashow, went to MSU officials in 2014 and said Nassar had molested her during an appointment. That prompted a Title IX investigation, but Nassar was cleared. The investigator who handled that case has since been promoted, Target 8 found.

Last week, when Target 8 questioned Simon about MSU’s commitment to creating a better environment for reporting abuse in light of that promotion, Simon responded that it was not the time nor place to ask questions about the university.

