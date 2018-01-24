Suspect arrested in shooting of GR teen





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been arrested for the Tuesday shooting death of a teen on Grand Rapids’ West Side, police say.

Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz faces charges of open murder, felony firearm, felonious assault, and domestic assault and battery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday along Second Street NW near Garfield Avenue. The victim, identified Wednesday as 17-year-old Andre Hawkins of Grand Rapids, was shot multiple times.

Rodriguez-Ortiz, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Bridge Street NW, less than four blocks from the scene of the homicide. GRPD says he tried to flee officers and they used a K-9 to stop him. He was hospitalized for treatment of a K-9 bite, after which he’ll be jailed.

The homicide was the city’s fifth of the year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

