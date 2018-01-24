Toys R Us plans to close 6 stores in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Toys R US has announced the retailer will close hundreds of stores across the country, including six stores in Michigan.

Toys R Us declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy back in September 2017. The retailer plans to shut down 20 percent of its Toys R Us and Babies R Us outlets, which is up to 182 stores.

In a letter to customers, Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said the retailer expects most stores to close by mid-April.

According to court filings, the following six stores in Michigan are slated to close:

Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Road

Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw Avenue

Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street SE

Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Highway

Muskegon: 5363 Harvey Street

Traverse City: 2626 Crossing Circle

