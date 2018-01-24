Toys R Us plans to close 6 stores in Michigan

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
A customer walks into a Toys R Us store in Dallas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Toys R US has announced the retailer will close hundreds of stores across the country, including six stores in Michigan.

Toys R Us declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy back in September 2017. The retailer plans to shut down 20 percent of its Toys R Us and Babies R Us outlets, which is up to 182 stores.

In a letter to customers, Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said the retailer expects most stores to close by mid-April.

According to court filings, the following six stores in Michigan are slated to close:

  • Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Road
  • Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw Avenue
  • Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street SE
  • Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Highway
  • Muskegon: 5363 Harvey Street
  • Traverse City: 2626 Crossing Circle