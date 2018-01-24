Vander Sluis scores 1,000th; Cornerstone wins





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sam Vander Sluis and Michael Bradshaw each scored 15 points as top-ranked Cornerstone defeated Lourdes Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles won 82-52 at Mol Arena.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Vander Sluis became the 42nd player in Golden Eagles history to eclipse 1,000 points in his career.

His teammate, senior Kyle Steigenga, was also chasing school history. Steigenga began the night 20 points shy of breaking the school’s all-time scoring mark. He scored six points in the first half before adding seven in the second half to finish with 13 points. He’s now seven points short of the mark held by Jared Crandell (2,772).

Steigenga will likely break the school mark Saturday afternoon when the Golden Eagles host Madonna at 3 p.m.

Cornerstone improves to 20-3 (12-1 WHAC).

