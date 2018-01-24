W MI lawmakers ready to work with Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In his eighth State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Rick Snyder laid out his agenda for his final year in office.

As is typical, lawmakers’ reactions to the speech conformed to party lines. But Wednesday, a Republican from Ottawa County and a Democrat from Grand Rapids said there may be some areas where the governor and Legislature can work together.

State Rep. David LaGrand of Grand Rapids, a first-term Democrat, said he heard one thing he liked:

“I liked his emphasis on civility because I think that that’s a big problem in America right now. I think that if we stop talking to each other, we’re going to stop having a republic and I think that that’s a very dangerous issue,” LaGrand said. “I think the other real issue in America right now that we’ve got to be concerned about is the growing gap between the rich and poor and I think that often in Grand Rapids, you can tell a tale of two cities.”

The Legislature will get the governor’s budget suggestions in about two weeks. Term-limited state Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-Olive Township, says he’ll work with the governor where he can.

“Some of those things we (Republicans in the Legislature) will agree with the governor,” he said. “Probably many of them. I don’t think all of them — it’s just like any family, you don’t sit around the kitchen table and everybody agrees on every single thing. But just as in the past, we’ll find a way to make the budget work, funding our priorities. It will be on time, no smoke and mirrors, because the public depends on it.”

You can hear more of LaGrand and Meekhof’s comments on this Sunday’s episode of “To The Point,” which airs at 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8.

