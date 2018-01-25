Authorities: Man shoots, critically wounds Detroit officer

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded a Detroit police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call.

Detroit police Deputy Chief Elvin Barren says officers responded Wednesday night to a home on the city’s east side following a report a man was arguing with his wife and had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them.

Police say the officer was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out. First Assistant Chief Lashinda Stair says the officer’s partner drove him to a hospital, where the 25-year-old was in critical condition Thursday.

The man went back into the home. Barren says police eventually fired gas into the home early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out.

Image courtesy: WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com

