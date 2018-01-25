Court docs list 10 Nassar complaints in 18 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal court documents lay out a slew of instances spanning nearly two decades in which girls and women say they reported sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar to Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and others, but he was still allowed to keep practicing.

The documents come after the university filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids to dismiss the civil lawsuit by women who say Nassar abused them under the guise of providing medical treatment and that officials didn’t do enough to stop it. The joint status report, which acts as a summary of where each side stands, was filed Jan. 19.

That same day, Nassar sat in an Ingham County courtroom for a fourth straight day of his sentencing hearing, listening to emotional statements detailing his abuse. He has since been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual assault in that case. That’s in addition to the 60 years he was sentenced to for federal child pornography charges.

The Jan. 19 court documents include a timeline provided by the plaintiffs detailing 10 instances in which there were complaints about sexual abuse by Nassar and nothing was done:

1997 — A 16-year-old gymnast complained of Nassar’s conduct in to former MSU women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. Her complaints were not investigated and she was “dissuaded” from completing a formal complaint.

1997 — Another 14-year-old gymnast, Jane B8 Doe, complained to Klages of Nassar’s conduct. Klages “told her there was no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct.”

1998 — A parent of a Twistars gymnast made complaints to John Geddert , the owner of the Lansing-area gymnastics club, regarding Nassar’s conduct, “which were unaddressed.”

1998 — Jane A71 Doe complained of Nassar's conduct to a Twistars coach. The coach said "Nassar wouldn't do that."

1999 — Jane A19 Doe made three separate complaints to MSU trainers and her head coach. None of them pursued the complaints or reported to others at MSU.

2000 — Then-MSU softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez complained of Nassar’s conduct to her trainers, but nothing was done.

2004 — Plaintiff Jane A69 Doe reported Nassar's conduct to former MSU professor and psychologist Gary Stollak; "Stollak failed to execute his duties as a mandatory reporter and failed to follow university policy."

2004 — Plaintiff Jane A5 Doe reported Nassar’s conduct to the Meridian Township police. Charges were not pursued and “copies of Jane A5 Doe’s report have been denied.”

2014 — Amanda Thomashow says she was sexually assaulted during an appointment with Nassar and reported him to MSU’s police department and MSU’s Title IX office. Ultimately, the complaint was closed without any significant disciplinary action.

2015 — Jane A68 Doe made complaints of Nassar's conduct to USA Gymnastics, but waited "at least 5 weeks to report the conduct to law enforcement." USAG also "dissuaded" her and her parents from pursuing the matter.

The court documents go on to allege USAG never informed MSU or Twistars and that they allowed Nassar to announce he was retiring when in fact he was fired.

In its defense statement, USAG argues the 2015 complaint was the first time it was notified of Nassar’s behavior. It goes on to state it took the complaint to the FBI in July 2015.

“While Plaintiffs fault USAG for not telling MSU about the reports of the athletes, USAG had a valid reason for doing so — the FBI had asked USAG to not do anything that would interfere with its ongoing investigation, and USAG honored that request,” the document reads.

MSU also argues its justification for why the lawsuit should be dismissed entirely:

“First, as set forth more fully in the brief supporting the motion, MSU (as a State entity) and the MSU Individuals (as State employees) are entitled to full immunity from all of Plaintiffs’ state law claims. Second, the majority of Plaintiffs were not MSU students at the time of the alleged assaults, and therefore lack standing to pursue Title IX claims. Plaintiffs further fail to allege that an appropriate person at MSU had actual notice of the abuse. As a matter of law, MSU could not have been deliberately indifferent to unknown sexual harassment. Third, MSU is not a ‘person’ that can be sued under Section 1983, and the MSU Individuals are immune from Section 1983 claims. Finally, most of Plaintiffs’ claims—which were filed years and, in some cases, more than a decade after the alleged abuse—are time-barred and otherwise inadequately pled.”

Nassar was not fired from MSU until autumn 2016 after allegations of assault were made public in the media.

Twistars’ Geddert also laid out an argument claiming he was not negligent in allowing Nassar to work at the gym. He said Nassar “systematically and intentionally created an environment in which he could commit crime after crime,” but there “is no merit to any of Plaintiff’s negligence based theories… Simply being one of literally hundreds of people who did not detect Nassar’s intentionally concealed criminal conduct is legally insufficient to sustain a cause of action against Twistars and/or Mr. Geddert.”

Stollak, too, argued his case for dismissing the lawsuit. The documents say Stollak “would have immediately reported any suspected child abuse to the appropriate authorities if he suspected any abuse, which was his custom and practice.”

According to court records, the defendants have until mid-March to file additional reports arguing why the lawsuit should be dismissed.

